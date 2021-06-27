Dierks Bentley’s “Gone” Earns #1 At Country Radio

After a multi-week stint at #1, Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” cedes the throne on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Dierks Bentley’s “Gone,” last week’s #2 song, takes over the top spot.

In addition to ruling for chart points, “Gone” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the June 20-26 tracking period. “Gone” received 9,052 spins, besting last week’s mark by 353.

“Forever After All” falls to #2 on the overall chart but remains the leader for audience. The Luke Combs hit received 42.80 million impressions this week, besting the 42.33 million earned by “Gone.”

Chris Young & Kane Brown’s “Famous Friends” holds at #3 on this week’s listing, as Cole Swindell’s “Single Saturday Night” stays in the #4 spot. Jason Aldean’s “Blame It On You” remains in the #5 position.