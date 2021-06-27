Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” Earns 3rd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” enjoys another week as alternative radio’s biggest song.
Played ~3,329 times during the June 20-26 tracking period, “Follow You” celebrates a third, non-consecutive week atop the Mediabase alternative radio chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 21.
Up one place, AJR’s “Way Less Sad” moves into the runner-up spot with ~2,778 plays (+16).
Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs” rises one spot to #3, and twenty one pilots’ “Shy Away” drops two places to #4. All Time Low’s “Once In A Lifetime” meanwhile holds in the #5 position.
