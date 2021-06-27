in Music News

Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” Earns 3rd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

“Follow You” keeps the #1 position on this week’s alternative chart.

Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” enjoys another week as alternative radio’s biggest song.

Played ~3,329 times during the June 20-26 tracking period, “Follow You” celebrates a third, non-consecutive week atop the Mediabase alternative radio chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 21.

Up one place, AJR’s “Way Less Sad” moves into the runner-up spot with ~2,778 plays (+16).

Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs” rises one spot to #3, and twenty one pilots’ “Shy Away” drops two places to #4. All Time Low’s “Once In A Lifetime” meanwhile holds in the #5 position.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

