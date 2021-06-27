in Music News

GIVEON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio

GIVEON’s single reaches #1 on this week’s rhythmic chart.

Giveon - Heartbreak Anniversary video screen | Epic Records

Last month, GIVEON reached #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart as part of the “Peaches” collaboration with Justin Bieber and Daniel Caesar.

This week, the artist hits #1 with his own “Heartbreak Anniversary.”

Up three places from last week’s position, “Heartbreak Anniversary” earns #1 on the strength of its ~5,390 tracking period spins. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by an impressive 929 plays.

Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA),” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week. It received ~5,141 spins during the June 20-26 tracking period (-509).

The aforementioned “Peaches” slides one spot to #3, while Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” ascends one place to #4. Down two spots, Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” earns #5.

giveon

