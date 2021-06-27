Afrojack & David Guetta’s “Hero” Officially Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio

Afrojack & David Guetta’s “Hero” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.
Up three places from last week’s position, “Hero” seizes the throne from Bebe Rexha’s “Sacrifice.” The Afrojack-David Guetta collaboration received 426 spins during the June 20-26 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 60.
Played 407 times during the tracking week (-12), Robin Schulz & Felix Jaehn’s “One More Time (featuring Alida)” holds at #2. The aforementioned “Sacrifice” falls to #3.
Noizu’s “Summer 91 (Looking Back)” rises one spot to #4, and Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You” drops two places to #5.
