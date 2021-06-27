in Music News

Songs By Doja Cat & The Weeknd, Tones and I, Tesher & Jason Derulo Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

“You Right,” “Cloudy Day,” and “Jalebi Baby” earn Top 50 rankings at pop radio.

Courtesy of their spin counts for the June 20-26 tracking period, Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right,” Tones and I’s “Cloudy Day,” and Tesher & Jason Derulo’s “Jalebi Baby” earn Top 50 rankings at pop radio.

Despite not launching until the sixth day of the tracking period, “You Right” earned 895 spins. The count positions “You Right” as the Mediabase pop panel’s #41 song.

Up eight places, “Cloudy Day” earns #44 with 477 spins (+426).

Played 355 times during the official tracking period (+115), “Jalebi Baby” officially garners a #47 ranking. It was #51 last week.

cloudy daydoja catjalebi babythe weekndtones and iyou right

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

