Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right” Closes Day One With Over 500 Pop Radio Plays, Over 300 Rhythmic Radio Spins

As Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” nears #1 at pop radio and remains strong at rhythmic radio, her new single is quickly gaining traction.

“You Right (with The Weeknd),” which launched Friday, received considerable opening day airplay at both formats.

According to Mediabase, “You Right” had received 525 pop spins by the end of Friday, June 25. Its rhythmic radio play count stood at 319. Based on that airplay, it is already trending Top 50 at the two formats.

Featured on Doja Cat’s new album “Planet Her,” which also launched Friday, “You Right” is officially impacting radio this coming Tuesday. It also attracted solid opening day interest on streaming platforms, earning #10 on the US Spotify chart and #15 on the US Apple Music listing. The video additionally claims #1 on the YouTube Trending Music Chart.