Tyler, The Creator’s “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST” Projected For #1 With 175K Total US Units, Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” Could Hit Six Figures

Early projections point to a big #1 bow for Tyler’s album.

Very early projections have Tyler, The Creator scoring his second #1 album in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, the artist’s “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST” is pacing for about 175K in total US consumption units. Track streams will comprise a significant part of the total, but the album is also faring well on the physical sales front.

A 175K opening would surpass the 165K achieved by “IGOR,” the artist’s first chart-topper, to rank as his biggest debut yet.

Doja Cat’s “Planet Her,” the week’s other big new release, could hit 100K this week. Such a figure would give “Planet Her” a shot at #2 on the Billboard 200, depending on the hold for Olivia Rodrigo’s megahit “SOUR.”

