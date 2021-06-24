Ed Sheeran’s New “Bad Habits” Set For Major Launch At US Radio

Ed Sheeran’s new single “Bad Habits” launches Friday, and the music industry is ready to show its support. In addition to receiving ample attention on digital platforms, the new song will receive immediate airplay at radio.

Numerous stations at Sheeran’s core pop and hot adult contemporary radio stations will begin playing the song Friday. Some will provide hourly opening day airplay for the new release.

“Bad Habits” marks Sheeran’s first official single release since 2019. His late 2020 release “Afterglow” did chart at radio, but it was not considered an official single.

In addition to releasing the audio on Friday, Sheeran is set to release the song’s eagerly anticipated music video.