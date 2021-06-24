in Music News, New Music

Ed Sheeran’s New “Bad Habits” Set For Major Launch At US Radio

Numerous stations will play the song every hour.

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits cover | Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran’s new single “Bad Habits” launches Friday, and the music industry is ready to show its support. In addition to receiving ample attention on digital platforms, the new song will receive immediate airplay at radio.

Numerous stations at Sheeran’s core pop and hot adult contemporary radio stations will begin playing the song Friday. Some will provide hourly opening day airplay for the new release.

“Bad Habits” marks Sheeran’s first official single release since 2019. His late 2020 release “Afterglow” did chart at radio, but it was not considered an official single.

In addition to releasing the audio on Friday, Sheeran is set to release the song’s eagerly anticipated music video.

bad habitsed sheeran

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jon Hamm, Ozuna, Rojo Perez Appear On Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Beartooth’s “Below” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart