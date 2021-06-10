Nightbirde’s “It’s OK” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart Following Golden Buzzer-Winning “America’s Got Talent” Performance

Nightbirde’s powerful “America’s Got Talent” rendition of “It’s OK” proved resonant with the judging panel, prompting Simon Cowell to press his Golden Buzzer.

The performance also clicked with viewers, generating ample buzz following its broadcast Tuesday night. The buzz has also extended to the digital song sales front.

Nightbirde’s “Live Maple House Sessions” version of “It’s OK” began soaring up the all-genre US iTunes sales chart following Tuesday’s “AGT.” By early Thursday, it had reached #1 on the listing.

“It’s OK” remains atop the chart as of press time at 4:45PM ET Thursday.

Tom MacDonald’s “Snowflakes,” which spent most of the past week at #1, now sits at #2. Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” follows at #3, ahead of Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” (#4) and Kelsea Ballerini & LANY’s “I Quit Drinking” (#5).