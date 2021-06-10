D’Amelio Family vs. JoJo Siwa Edition Of ABC’s “Celebrity Family Feud” Tentatively Slated To Air On June 27

Earlier this spring, members of The D’Amelio Family shared photos from the taping for an upcoming “Celebrity Family Feud” episode. A tentative airdate for the episode has finally arrived.

According to TV provider listings, the episode will air on Sunday, June 27.

The D’Amelio Family, consisting of immensely Charli, Dixie, Heidi, Marc and Madison Perrott, will compete against Team JoJo Siwa.

The June 27 “Celebrity Family Feud” will also feature a game between Team Ross Matthews and Team Loni Love.

As ABC has not formally confirmed the lineup to media, the listing should be treated as tentative. Headline Planet will provide an update in the event the date changes.

Other upcoming “Celebrity Family Feud” lineups are as follows:

June 13 – Team Zach Braff & Donald Faison vs. Team Neil Flynn // Team Wendi McLendon-Covey vs. Team Patrick Warburton

June 20 – Team Dee Snider vs. Terry Bradshaw // Team OneRepublic vs. Team Mayans FC