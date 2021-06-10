Lorde’s “Solar Power” Makes Top 20 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

Lorde’s eagerly anticipated new song “Solar Power” launched Thursday, and it captured a healthy heaping of release day interest.

As of press time at 10:15PM ET, the song is #18 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart. Its position should only improve in the coming hours.

In addition to capturing interest on digital platforms, “Solar Power” is receiving some early interest at alternative radio. It officially impacts the format this coming Tuesday.

The official music video has meanwhile surpassed the 500,000 view mark on YouTube. Directed by Lorde and Joe Kefali, said video follows: