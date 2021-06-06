in Music News

Twenty One Pilots’ “Shy Away” Scores 7th Week At #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

“Shy Away” remains a clear #1 on the alternative radio chart.

twenty one pilots - Shy Away video screen | Fueled By Ramen/WMG

twenty one pilots’ “Scaled and Icy” single “Shy Away” continues to perform exceptionally at alternative radio.

Played ~3,519 times during the May 30-June 5 tracking period, “Shy Away” celebrates a 7th consecutive week at #1 on the Mediabase alternative chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 30 plays but keeps “Shy Away” head of the pack.

Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” holds at #2 this week, and AJR’s “Way Less Sad” stays in the #3 position. Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs” and All Time Low’s “Once In A Lifetime” also hold steady this week; the songs claim #4 and #5, respectively.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

