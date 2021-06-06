Twenty One Pilots’ “Shy Away” Scores 7th Week At #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

twenty one pilots’ “Scaled and Icy” single “Shy Away” continues to perform exceptionally at alternative radio.
Played ~3,519 times during the May 30-June 5 tracking period, “Shy Away” celebrates a 7th consecutive week at #1 on the Mediabase alternative chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 30 plays but keeps “Shy Away” head of the pack.
Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” holds at #2 this week, and AJR’s “Way Less Sad” stays in the #3 position. Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs” and All Time Low’s “Once In A Lifetime” also hold steady this week; the songs claim #4 and #5, respectively.
Loading…