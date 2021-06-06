Dua Lipa & DaBaby’s “Levitating” Officially Earns #2 At Pop Radio, Re-Enters Top 2 At Hot Adult Contemporary

The spectacular resurgence of Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)**” continues this week. The song rises to #2 on this week’s Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts.

The pop position represents a new peak for the enduring hit, while the hot adult contemporary ranking matches a peak initially achieved in early March.

“Levitating,” which was #4 on last week’s pop chart, takes #2 on the strength of its ~15,873 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 1,282 spins.

Credited with ~5,613 Hot AC spins during the May 30-June 5 tracking period (+434), “Levitating” enjoys a one-place gain on that format’s chart.

Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” tops this week’s pop chart. The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” rules the Hot AC listing.

The epitome of an enduring hit, “Levitating” seemed to peak at both formats earlier this year. It actually went recurrent on the pop radio, only to be brought back thanks to its impressive airplay rebound (and a new rule change).

**Editor’s Note: Mediabase only formally credits Dua Lipa on its chart, but numerous radio stations are playing the DaBaby remix. As a result, Headline Planet made the call to credit the featured performer when covering this song.