Mooski’s “Track Star” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Mooski’s former urban radio chart-topper “Track Star” reaches #1 at another radio format this week.
Up two spots, “Track Star” claims first place on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart. The Mooski single received ~5,664 spins during the May 30-June 5 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 625.
Pop Smoke’s “Hello (featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie),” last week’s leader, slides to #2 this week.
Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” rises one spot to #3, and Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” drops two places to #4. Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” meanwhile rises one rung to #5.
