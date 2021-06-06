in TV News

Ricky Martin Appears For In-Studio Interview On Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Ricky Martin appears on Monday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Ricky Martin on 6/7/21 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Entertainment icon Ricky Martin makes an in-studio appearance on Monday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

After surprising Ellen with flowers to celebrate reaching the 3,000-show milestone, Ricky takes part in an interview. The entertainer gives an update on his family, while touching on the in-depth feature he did for the PEOPLE Pride issue. Martin notes that he is happy to talk about his family because wants to “normalize families like mine.”

In partnership with Smirnoff, Ellen also presents Ricky with a donation for the onePULSE foundation.

The full episode will air Monday afternoon, but early-release videos from Martin’s appearance are already available below:

