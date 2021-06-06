Coldplay’s “Higher Power” Enters Top 40 At Pop Radio; Tomorrow x Together’s “Magic,” Pink’s All I Know So Far,” ILLENIUM & Iann Dior’s “First Time” Top 50

Already a Top 10 hit at alternative radio and Top 20 hit at hot adult contemporary, Coldplay’s “Higher Power” debuts on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #42, “Higher Power” enters this week’s listing at #39. The multi-format single received 823 spins during the May 30-June 5 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 220 spins.

— Tomorrow x Together’s “Magic,” P!nk’s “All I Know So Far,” and ILLENIUM & iann dior’s “First Time” concurrently make moves just below the chart. The three songs officially move into the Top 50 this week.

“Magic,” which debuted during the tracking period, amassed 200 spins. It ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #47 song.

Up six places, “All I Know So Far” earns #49 with 190 spins (+37).

A spin count of 166 (+31) meanwhile lifts “First Time” seven spots to #50.