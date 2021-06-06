in Music News

Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” Officially Reaches #1 On MB Country Radio Chart

“Forever After All” convincingly ranks as this week’s biggest song.

Luke Combs - Forever After All | Video screen | River House/Columbia

Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” officially hits #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, the smash hit seizes the throne from Dylan Scott’s “Nobody.”

Along with ruling for chart points, “Forever After All” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the May 30-June 3 tracking period. The song received ~8,899 spins (+439) and ~43.13 million audience impressions.

“Forever After All” had already reached #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart as of last week; it has a very good chance of keeping its crown this week.

Combs has notably hit #1 with every official single he has released in his career; “Forever After All” marks his eleventh consecutive chart-topper.

As for Mediabase, Dierks Bentley’s “Gone” moves up to #2 this week. Chris Young & Kane Brown’s “Famous Friends” rises two spots to #3, and the aforementioned “Nobody” drops to #4. Jordan Davis’ “Almost Maybes” concurrently rises one spot to #5.

