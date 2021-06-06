in Music News

Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & GIVEON’s “Peaches” Claims #1 On Pop Radio Chart For 4th Consecutive Week

“Peaches” spends a fourth week atop the pop chart.

Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” continues to rank as pop radio’s biggest song, earning a fourth consecutive week atop the Mediabase pop airplay chart.

“Peaches” received a format-leading ~18,133 spins during the May 30-June 5 tracking period. The figure reflects a narrow week-over-week loss of 27, but it keeps “Peaches” convincingly ahead of the competition.

Up two places, Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” moves into the #2 spot with ~15,873 spins (+1,282).

The Kid LAROI & Miley Cyrus’ “Without You” stays put at #3, and Ariana Grande’s “pov” ticks up one spot to #4. The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” concurrently drops three places to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

