Addison Rae Looks Stunning In New Instagram Bikini Pictures, Quickly Reaches 1.5 Million Likes

Addison Rae looks characteristically fantastic in Sunday’s post.

Addison Rae rocks Aguavivaswim, hypes Item Beauty in new Instagram gallery (via @addisonraee)

Popular influencer, “Obsessed” singer and “He’s All That” star routinely makes waves with her Instagram content. Sunday’s post is no exception.

The two-picture gallery finds Addison rocking swimwear from Aguavivaswim — and looking characteristically fantastic. The social media sensation additionally credits her own Item Beauty line for the gorgeous makeup look.

The gallery proved predictably resonant with followers, quickly reaching the 1.5 million like threshold. The post also boasts a comment count of nearly 10,000; most are of the overwhelmingly positive variety.

Addison’s new gallery follows; she shared additional looks and fan edits on her story (expires Monday afternoon).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

