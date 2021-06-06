Addison Rae Looks Stunning In New Instagram Bikini Pictures, Quickly Reaches 1.5 Million Likes

Popular influencer, “Obsessed” singer and “He’s All That” star routinely makes waves with her Instagram content. Sunday’s post is no exception.

The two-picture gallery finds Addison rocking swimwear from Aguavivaswim — and looking characteristically fantastic. The social media sensation additionally credits her own Item Beauty line for the gorgeous makeup look.

The gallery proved predictably resonant with followers, quickly reaching the 1.5 million like threshold. The post also boasts a comment count of nearly 10,000; most are of the overwhelmingly positive variety.

Addison’s new gallery follows; she shared additional looks and fan edits on her story (expires Monday afternoon).