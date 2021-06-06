in Music News

Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me” Enters Top 25 At Pop Radio; Riton & Nightcrawlers, Anitta Songs Make Top 30

“Leave Before You Love Me,” “Friday,” and “Girl From Rio” rise at pop radio.

Jonas Brothers & Marshmello in Leave Before You Love Me | Republic/Joytime

Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me” makes another gain at pop radio, officially entering the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Up five places, the collaboration grabs #22 on this week’s listing. “Leave Before You Love Me” received 4,085 spins during the May 30-June 5 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by a strong 1,343 plays.

— As “Leave Before You Love Me” hits the Top 25, Riton & Nightcrawlers’ “Friday (featuring Mufasa & Hypeman)” and Anitta’s “Girl From Rio (featuring DaBaby)” join the Top 30.

Played 1,933 times during the tracking period (+405), “Friday” ascends three places to #28.

“Girl From Rio” rises three spots to #29 on the strength of its 1,923 spins (+452).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

