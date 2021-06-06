BTS’ “Butter,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Officially Enter Top 15 At Pop Radio

Two of the hottest songs on the planet continue their climbs at pop radio.

BTS’ “Butter” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u,” those big hits, officially enter the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart.

Played 6,918 times during the May 30-June 3 tracking period, “Butter” rises three places to a new high of #13. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,226 plays.

Up nine places, “good 4 u” earns #15 on this week’s listing. The song’s tracking period play count of 6,370 tops last week’s mark by 2,645 spins, which ranks as the pop format’s greatest airplay gain.

Rodrigo now has two songs in the Top 15, as her previous single “deja vu” bullets at #12. Her breakthrough hit “drivers license,” a former #1, exits this chart due to recurrent rules.