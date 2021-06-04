Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Enjoys Dominant 2nd Week On Spotify, Scoring 8 of Top 10 Positions On US Streaming Chart

In release week, tracks from Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” ruled the entire Top 10 of the US Spotify Streaming chart. The one song that missed the Top 10 landed at #12.

The blockbuster album proved nearly as dominant in its second week. Tracks from “SOUR” claim eight of the US chart’s Top 10 positions, with noting landing below #13.

Current single “good 4 u” again led the way, by far posting the greatest US streaming number during the May 28-June 3 tracking period. According to Spotify Charts, the smash received another 24.8 million US streams.

Rodrigo’s “deja vu,” the week’s #2 performer, received 13.2 million.

“traitor” (#3), “favorite crime” (#5), “brutal” (#6), “happier” (#7), “drivers license” (#8), and “enough for you” (#10) also landed in the weekly Top 10. “Jealousy, jealousy” (#12), “1 step forward, 3 steps back” (#13), and “hope ur ok” (#16) nearly landed in that region.

— “SOUR” also fares well on this week’s Global Spotify chart. “Good 4 u” remains a dominant #1, and three other tracks from the album also claim Top 10 positions. Nothing appears lower than #34.