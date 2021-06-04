in Music News

John Mayer’s “Last Train Home” Enters Top 5 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

The new John Mayer single is finding an audience.

John Mayer - Sob Rock cover | Columbia | Via @Johnmayer on Instagram

John Mayer’s “Last Train Home” is off to a strong start on the US iTunes song sales chart.

The new single, which launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, had reached the chart’s Top 5 late Friday morning. As of press time at noon, it holds the chart’s #5 position.

Only BTS’ “Butter (Cooler Remix)” (#1), BTS’ “Butter (Sweeter Remix)” (#2), Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” (#3), and BTS’ “Butter (Hotter Remix)” (#4) are currently selling at a brisker pace.

“Last Train Home” appears on John Mayer’s forthcoming album “Sob Rock.” Due July 16, the album’s track list also includes previously released tracks “New Light,” “I Guess I Just Feel Like,” and “Carry Me Away.”

