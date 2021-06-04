Cooler Remix Of BTS’ “Butter” Earns #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart, “Sweeter” Version Takes 2

Two new remixes of BTS’ “Butter” launched Friday, and both made immediate waves on the US iTunes store.

The songs quickly shot into the Top 2 of the store’s all-genre sales chart. As of press time at 11:10AM ET, the “Cooler Remix” is #1 on the listing, while the “Sweeter Remix” occupies the #2 position.

Released last week, the “Hotter Remix” remains impressively positioned at #4. The original “Butter” also holds a Top 10 position, currently clocking in at #6.

The instrumental version of “Butter,” the other currently available iteration, occupies the chart’s #32 position.