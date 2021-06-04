Olivia Rodrigo Quotes “Brutal,” Scores 1 Million Likes In Under 45 Minutes With New Instagram Photos

She is posting record-breaking numbers on streaming platforms. She is enjoying considerable success on iTunes. She is attracting massive interest at radio. Indeed, Olivia Rodrigo is making a massive impact within the music world.

Music’s newest superstar is also making waves on social media. The singer-songwriter-actress has seen her follower counts skyrocket since the launch of “drivers license” this past January, and many of her individual posts have been posting massive engagement numbers.

That is true of her Friday offering. The three-post gallery, featuring a line from her song “brutal” as the caption (“all i did was try my best”), amassed 1.07 million likes and nearly 18,000 comments in its first forty-five minutes. Both fans and fellow celebrities have weighed into share their admiration for the pictures — and Rodrigo in general.

Rodrigo tags makeup artist Molly Greenwald and hairstylist/creative director Clayton Hawkins in the gallery, which is embedded below: