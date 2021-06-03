Taylor Swift’s “Evermore” Could Challenge Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” For #1 On US Album Chart

Buoyed on its record-breaking vinyl sales performance, Taylor Swift’s late-2020 album “evermore” was expected to soar to #2 on this week’s overall US album chart (Billboard 200/Hits Top 50).

According to Hits Daily Double, it may end up landing even higher. The publication now says that “evermore” is challenging Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” for #1.

Initial projections had “SOUR” comfortably retaining its crown. “Evermore” began to shrink the presumed gap, however, and buzz about a potential return to #1 grew accordingly.

Thursday, Swift released four digitally signed editions of “evermore” — each including a new “90s Trend” remix of radio single “willow” — that are only available through the close of tracking. Whether the new downloads can thrust “evermore” to #1 remains to be seen, but they certainly make the race even more compelling.

The aforementioned battle refers to the overall consumption chart, which accounts for units from album sales, track sales, and track streams. Swift’s album is already a virtual lock to take #1 on the specific album sales chart.