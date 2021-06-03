“The Voice” Winner Cam Anthony Returns To “Ellen DeGeneres Show” For Chat, “Take Me To Church” Performance (Watch Now)

Back in 2014, a young Cam Anthony performed on an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Thursday, the artist returns to the show — this time as the winner of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Cam, who won season twenty as a member of Team Blake, watches a clip of his previous “Ellen” experience before talking about his time on the show. Not simply there to chat, he also takes the stage for a powerhouse performance of Hozier’s “Take Me To Church.”

Set to air later this afternoon, the episode also features an interview and “Burning Questions” segment with Sofia Vergara. Early-release videos of the key segments are already available, however: