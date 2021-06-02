in TV News

Emma Stone Appears For Interview On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Emma Stone appears in support of “Cruella.”

Emma Stone appears on 6/2/21 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Making her first appearance on the program in years, Emma Stone takes part in a video interview on Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

During the interview, Stone reveals how watching “The Last Dance” heightened her love for basketball. She also addresses the rumor that she broke her shoulder at a Spice Girls concert.

The chat also touches on Stone’s new movie “Cruella,” which launched this past week.

Set to air Wednesday afternoon, the episode will also feature an appearance by Ziwe and a performance by Mimi Webb.

A pre-air video of the Emma Stone interview, however, is already available:

