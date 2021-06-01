Anne-Marie and Niall Horan Scheduled To Perform “Our Song” On June 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is currently on production hiatus, but its break will not be a long one. NBC confirms that the show will return with new installments the week of June 7.

The first of those installments will feature Anne-Marie and Niall Horan. The artists will surely perform their recently released collaboration “Our Song” on the broadcast.

According to official listings, the episode will also feature a chat with Robert DeNiro.

NBC additionally shared the lineup for June 8, confirming Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dynevor for the episode. A look at this week’s re-run lineup follows:

Monday, May 31: Guests include Chris Rock, WILLOW and musical guest WILLOW ft. Travis Barker. (OAD 5/18/21)

Tuesday, June 1: Guests include P!nk, Eric Bana and musical guests Natti Natasha & Becky G. (OAD 5/17/21)

Wednesday, June 2: Guests include Chance the Rapper, Fred Armisen and musical guest Alan Jackson. (OAD 5/14/21)

Thursday, June 3: Guests include Maya Rudolph, Christopher Meloni and musical guest 24Goldn. (OAD 3/25/21)

Friday, June 4: Guests include Anna Kendrick, Wayne Federman and musical guest Masked Wolf. (OAD: 4/23/21)