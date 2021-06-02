Bella Poarch Enters Top 5 On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart As “Build A Bitch” Holds Steady On Hot 100

As her debut single “Build A Bitch” continues to resonate, Bella Poarch rises on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart.

Up two places, she takes #4 on this week’s edition of the listing. Calculated based on activity from song consumption, album sales, and radio activity, the Emerging Artists chart ranks the top artists who have yet to attain certain “hit” criteria on key album or song charts.

Poarch, notably, earns her position with only “Build A Bitch” in the market. That song, of course, is making considerable waves. The track holds steady at #58 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 thanks to another week of solid streaming and sales numbers. The song is also beginning to take flight at mainstream radio, where it ranked as this week’s third-most added song.