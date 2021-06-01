in Music News

Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me” Repeats As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

“Leave Before You Love Me” once again claims the most added honor.

Jonas Brothers & Marshmello in Leave Before You Love Me | Republic/Joytime

Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me” landed on more hot adult contemporary radio playlists this week, repeating as the format’s most added song.

The collaboration won support from another 18 Mediabase-monitored stations.

Picked up by 10 stations, Veronika’s “Homesick” takes second place on the Mediabase add board.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu” claims third with 8 new adds, while an add count of 7 positions BTS’ “Butter” in fourth. With 5 adds each, Anne-Marie & Niall Horan’s “Our Song,” Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs,” and Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” share fifth place.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Ben Platt’s “Imagine” (4 adds, 8th-most, tie), Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (4 adds, 8th-most, tie), Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” (3 adds, 10th-most, tie), Mimi Webb’s “Good Without” (3 adds, 10th-most, tie), Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” (3 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Parmalee’s “Just The Way (featuring Blanco Brown)” (3 adds, 10th-most, tie).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

