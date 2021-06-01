Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me” Repeats As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me” landed on more hot adult contemporary radio playlists this week, repeating as the format’s most added song.

The collaboration won support from another 18 Mediabase-monitored stations.

Picked up by 10 stations, Veronika’s “Homesick” takes second place on the Mediabase add board.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu” claims third with 8 new adds, while an add count of 7 positions BTS’ “Butter” in fourth. With 5 adds each, Anne-Marie & Niall Horan’s “Our Song,” Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs,” and Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” share fifth place.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Ben Platt’s “Imagine” (4 adds, 8th-most, tie), Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (4 adds, 8th-most, tie), Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” (3 adds, 10th-most, tie), Mimi Webb’s “Good Without” (3 adds, 10th-most, tie), Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” (3 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Parmalee’s “Just The Way (featuring Blanco Brown)” (3 adds, 10th-most, tie).