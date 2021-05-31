in Music News

Lil Tjay & 6LACK’s “Calling My Phone” Jumps To #1 At Urban Radio; Coi Leray’s “No More Parties,” Morray’s “Quicksand” Top 5

“Calling My Phone” reaches #1 on the urban radio chart.

Calling My Phone video screen | SME/Columbia

Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone (featuring 6LACK),” a former rhythmic radio #1, reaches the pinnacle of this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

Played 6,320 times during the May 23-29 tracking period, “Calling My Phone” jumps two spots to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a mammoth 1,135, which ranks as the week’s top airplay gain (by a factor of nearly 2).

Pooh Shiesty’s “Back In Blood (featuring Lil Durk),” last week’s leader, drops to #2 this week.

Mooski’s “Track Star” slides one spot to #3, while Coi Leray’s “No More Parties” enjoys a four-place rise to #4. Morray’s “Quicksand” also hits the Top 5, rising two spots to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

