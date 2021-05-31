Lil Tjay & 6LACK’s “Calling My Phone” Jumps To #1 At Urban Radio; Coi Leray’s “No More Parties,” Morray’s “Quicksand” Top 5

Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone (featuring 6LACK),” a former rhythmic radio #1, reaches the pinnacle of this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.
Played 6,320 times during the May 23-29 tracking period, “Calling My Phone” jumps two spots to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a mammoth 1,135, which ranks as the week’s top airplay gain (by a factor of nearly 2).
Pooh Shiesty’s “Back In Blood (featuring Lil Durk),” last week’s leader, drops to #2 this week.
Mooski’s “Track Star” slides one spot to #3, while Coi Leray’s “No More Parties” enjoys a four-place rise to #4. Morray’s “Quicksand” also hits the Top 5, rising two spots to #5.
