Seether’s “Bruised And Bloodied” Spends 2nd Week As Active Rock Radio’s #1 Song

“Bruised And Bloodied” stays atop the active rock radio chart.

For the second consecutive week, Seether’s “Bruised And Bloodied” takes the #1 spot at active rock radio.

“Bruised And Bloodied” tops this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart courtesy of its 1,661 tracking period plays. The count trails last week’s mark by 87 but keeps the Seether tune narrowly ahead of the pack.

Credited with 1,649 spins during the May 23-29 tracking period (+104), Ayron Jones’ “Mercy” rises one spot to #2.

The Offspring’s “Let The Bad Times Roll” drops a place to #3, and Bring Me The Horizon’s “Teardrops” holds at #4. A Day To Remember’s “Everything We Need” concurrently keeps the #5 position.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

