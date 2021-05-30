in Music News

Bella Poarch’s “Build A Bitch,” Em’s “Say What You Mean” Officially Reach Top 50 At Pop Radio

“Build A Bitch” and “Say What You Mean” are making upward moves at pop radio.

Bella Poarch by Simone Komine | Official publicity photo courtesy of Warner Records Press

Ahead of this Tuesday’s official pop radio impact, Bella Poarch’s “Build A Bitch” secures a Top 50 airplay ranking at the format. Em’s “Say What You Mean” also earns a Top 50 position this week.

Played 351 times during the May 23-29 tracking period (+208), “Build A Bitch” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #46 song. It was #57 last week.

Up three places, Em’s “Say What You Mean” earns #48 this week. The single posted a tracking period play count of 245, which trails last week’s mark by 34 (though is enough to lift “Say What You Mean” to a new peak ranking).

“Build A Bitch” received its greatest tracking period support from SiriusXM Hits 1; Santa Cruz’s 101.7 The Beach was the airplay leader for “Say What You Mean.”

bella poarchbuild a bitchemsay what you mean

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Songs By Majid Jordan, DJ Khaled, Polo G Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

Ryan Tedder Chats & Plays “5 Second Rule,” OneRepublic Performs “Run” On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)