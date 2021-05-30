Bella Poarch’s “Build A Bitch,” Em’s “Say What You Mean” Officially Reach Top 50 At Pop Radio

Ahead of this Tuesday’s official pop radio impact, Bella Poarch’s “Build A Bitch” secures a Top 50 airplay ranking at the format. Em’s “Say What You Mean” also earns a Top 50 position this week.

Played 351 times during the May 23-29 tracking period (+208), “Build A Bitch” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #46 song. It was #57 last week.

Up three places, Em’s “Say What You Mean” earns #48 this week. The single posted a tracking period play count of 245, which trails last week’s mark by 34 (though is enough to lift “Say What You Mean” to a new peak ranking).

“Build A Bitch” received its greatest tracking period support from SiriusXM Hits 1; Santa Cruz’s 101.7 The Beach was the airplay leader for “Say What You Mean.”