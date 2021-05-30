Ryan Tedder Chats & Plays “5 Second Rule,” OneRepublic Performs “Run” On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” plays host to an in-studio appearance by OneRepublic.

First, frontman Ryan Tedder joins Ellen for an interview. Tedder reveals some of the superstar albums on which he’s collaborating (while also sharing that there are some he cannot reveal), as well as his own upcoming projects in the form of “Songland” and a new OneRepublic album.

Tedder also reflects on his experience shooting the “Run” video on the old “Seinfeld” set.

Tedder additionally joins Ellen for a game of “5 Second Rule,” before joining his OneRepublic bandmates to perform the aforementioned “Run.”

The episode will air Monday afternoon, but videos from the Ryan Tedder/OneRepublic appearance follow: