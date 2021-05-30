in TV News

Ryan Tedder Chats & Plays “5 Second Rule,” OneRepublic Performs “Run” On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Ryan Tedder and his OneRepublic bandmates appear on “Ellen.”

OneRepublic on 5/31/21 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” plays host to an in-studio appearance by OneRepublic.

First, frontman Ryan Tedder joins Ellen for an interview. Tedder reveals some of the superstar albums on which he’s collaborating (while also sharing that there are some he cannot reveal), as well as his own upcoming projects in the form of “Songland” and a new OneRepublic album.

Tedder also reflects on his experience shooting the “Run” video on the old “Seinfeld” set.

Tedder additionally joins Ellen for a game of “5 Second Rule,” before joining his OneRepublic bandmates to perform the aforementioned “Run.”

The episode will air Monday afternoon, but videos from the Ryan Tedder/OneRepublic appearance follow:

onerepublicryan tedderthe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Bella Poarch’s “Build A Bitch,” Em’s “Say What You Mean” Officially Reach Top 50 At Pop Radio