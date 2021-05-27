in TV News

Crowded House, Anson Seabra, TWICE, Joshua Radin, Bryce Vine Scheduled For Upcoming “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Episodes

New “Ellen” musical performances have just been announced.

Anson Seabra by Kelby Reck | Press/publicity shot courtesy of Caroline/e2PR

Although “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” features many musical guests each season, viewers typically cannot bank on seeing a performance every episode.

They can, however, during the week of June 7. Each of that week’s episodes will feature a musical performance.

Crowded House will perform on the Monday, June 7 broadcast. That day’s episode will also include a chat with Ricky Martin.

In addition to interviews with Garcelle Beauvais and Winnie Harlow, the June 8 “Ellen” will include a performance by Anson Seabra. Stephen “tWitch” Boss will guest host the broadcast.

TWICE will deliver a performance on June 9, bringing music to an episode that also includes Kevin Nealon.

Joshua Radin will be the musical guest on June 10, joining a lineup with interview guest Sean Hayes.

The week will close with musical guest Bryce Vine on June 11. “America’s Got Talent” judge Howie Mandel will be the interview guest.

All “Ellen” listings are subject to change.

anson seabrabryce vinecrowded housejoshua radinthe ellen degeneres showtwice

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Holt Scheduled To Support “Cruel Summer” On June 3 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

First Look: Katie Stevens, Lil Rel Howery Appear On June 3 “Kelly Clarkson Show”