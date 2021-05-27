Olivia Holt Scheduled To Support “Cruel Summer” On June 3 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

As “Cruel Summer” approaches the end of its season, star Olivia Holt will make another TV appearance.

The actress, who has previously supported “Cruel Summer” on programs like “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “Good Morning America,” will be an interview guest on the June 3 “Live With Kelly & Ryan.”

That morning’s “Live” will also feature a chat with Patrick Wilson.

Other upcoming “Live” guests include Elizabeth Banks (May 28), Greg Baxstrom (May 28), musical guest Grace Kinstler (May 28), Lisa Rinna (May 31), Joey Thurman (May 31), Kathleen Turner (June 1), Julianne Moore (June 2), musical guest Ingrid Michaelson (June 2), guest co-host Ali Wentworth (June 2), Jenna Elfman (June 4), and guest co-host Ali Wentworth (June 4).