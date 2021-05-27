in TV News

Olivia Holt Scheduled To Support “Cruel Summer” On June 3 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

Holt will appear on next Thursday’s “Live.”

CRUEL SUMMER - "Happy Birthday, Kate Wallis" - Kate struggles with a family secret she's been holding on to. Joy tries to convince Kate to go on The Marsha Bailey Show. Mallory has a birthday surprise. This episode of "Cruel Summer" airs Tuesday, May 25 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform. (Freeform/Bill Matlock) FROY GUTIERREZ, OLIVIA HOLT

As “Cruel Summer” approaches the end of its season, star Olivia Holt will make another TV appearance.

The actress, who has previously supported “Cruel Summer” on programs like “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “Good Morning America,” will be an interview guest on the June 3 “Live With Kelly & Ryan.”

That morning’s “Live” will also feature a chat with Patrick Wilson.

Other upcoming “Live” guests include Elizabeth Banks (May 28), Greg Baxstrom (May 28), musical guest Grace Kinstler (May 28), Lisa Rinna (May 31), Joey Thurman (May 31), Kathleen Turner (June 1), Julianne Moore (June 2), musical guest Ingrid Michaelson (June 2), guest co-host Ali Wentworth (June 2), Jenna Elfman (June 4), and guest co-host Ali Wentworth (June 4).

cruel summerlive with kelly & ryanolivia holt

