Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Reaches Another Global Spotify Streaming High, “SOUR” Album” Retains Control Of US Top 10

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” continues to get bigger.

The song reached another streaming high Tuesday, scoring 12,586,645 global Spotify streams. Said high mark impressively comes on the song’s twelfth day in the market — and on the fifth day of availability for Rodrigo’s “SOUR” album.

As for the album itself, it also remained a global force on the platform. It maintained its particular aura of dominance in America, as tracks from the album once again form the entire Top 10 on Spotify’s daily US chart. Nothing from the album appears below #12 on the May 25 listing.

The album is on track to bow at #1 on the overall US album chart, with ~265K in total first-week album equivalents.