in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Reaches Another Global Spotify Streaming High, “SOUR” Album” Retains Control Of US Top 10

“SOUR” remains a dominant force on the Spotify platform.

Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u video screen | Geffen/Interscope

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” continues to get bigger.

The song reached another streaming high Tuesday, scoring 12,586,645 global Spotify streams. Said high mark impressively comes on the song’s twelfth day in the market — and on the fifth day of availability for Rodrigo’s “SOUR” album.

As for the album itself, it also remained a global force on the platform. It maintained its particular aura of dominance in America, as tracks from the album once again form the entire Top 10 on Spotify’s daily US chart. Nothing from the album appears below #12 on the May 25 listing.

The album is on track to bow at #1 on the overall US album chart, with ~265K in total first-week album equivalents.

good 4 uolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kaleo’s “Way Down We Go” Plays During “This Is Us” Finale Climax, Wedding Flash-Forward; Song Returns To Top 30 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Cam Anthony Wins Season 20 Of “The Voice,” Marking An Eighth Victory For Team Blake Shelton