Cam Anthony Wins Season 20 Of “The Voice,” Marking An Eighth Victory For Team Blake Shelton

Team Blake has once again earned a victory.

THE VOICE -- "Live Finale" Episode 2014B -- Pictured: (l-r) Cam Anthony, Blake Shelton -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

For the eighth time, a member of Team Blake has won NBC’s “The Voice.”

This year’s victorious representative was Cam Anthony. The 19-year-old artist received news of his victory during Tuesday’s two-hour finale.

Team Kelly’s Kenzie Wheeler claimed the runner-up spot, while Anthony’s teammate Jordan Matthew Young finished in third. Rachel Mac (Team Nick (#4) and Victor Solomon (Team Legend) (#5) completed this season’s Top 5.

This season marked the twentieth cycle of NBC’s immensely popular reality show. “The Voice” will return for one cycle in the 2021-22 television season, with pop superstar Ariana Grande making her coaching debut.

