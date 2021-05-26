Cam Anthony Wins Season 20 Of “The Voice,” Marking An Eighth Victory For Team Blake Shelton

For the eighth time, a member of Team Blake has won NBC’s “The Voice.”
This year’s victorious representative was Cam Anthony. The 19-year-old artist received news of his victory during Tuesday’s two-hour finale.
Team Kelly’s Kenzie Wheeler claimed the runner-up spot, while Anthony’s teammate Jordan Matthew Young finished in third. Rachel Mac (Team Nick (#4) and Victor Solomon (Team Legend) (#5) completed this season’s Top 5.
This season marked the twentieth cycle of NBC’s immensely popular reality show. “The Voice” will return for one cycle in the 2021-22 television season, with pop superstar Ariana Grande making her coaching debut.
