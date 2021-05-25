in TV News

Lauren Daigle’s “Hold On To Me” Flies Back Into Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following “The Voice” Performance

Lauren Daigle’s performance proved resonant.

THE VOICE -- "Live Finale" Episode 2014B -- Pictured: Lauren Daigle -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

In recent years, a pattern has emerged. When a Lauren Daigle single receives television exposure, it subsequently makes big moves on the US iTunes sales chart.

It happened on many occasions with her record-breaking, crossover smash “You Say.” Tuesday night, it happened with recent release “Hold On To Me.”

Following Daigle’s performance on Tuesday’s “The Voice,” the song rocketed back into the Top 5 on the US iTunes sales chart. The song is #5 as of press time at 11:30PM ET Tuesday night.

“Hold On To Me” had been a steady presence on the iTunes chart for the past few months, but it had not appeared in the Top 5 since its debut week in February. The song actually reached #1 on launch day.

Daigle’s “The Voice” performance follows:

hold on to melauren daiglenbcthe voice

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

BTS Appears In Segment, Performs “Butter” On Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (Watch Now)

Kaleo’s “Way Down We Go” Plays During “This Is Us” Finale Climax, Wedding Flash-Forward; Song Returns To Top 30 On US iTunes Sales Chart