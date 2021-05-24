Bella Poarch’s “Build A Bitch” Debuts On Billboard Hot 100 After Strong First Week Streaming Performance

Bella Poarch’s very first single makes the Billboard Hot 100 after its very first week in the market.

Indeed, “Build A Bitch” starts at #58 on this week’s edition of the chart. The chart ranks songs from all genres based on sales, streams, and radio activity.

“Build A Bitch” fared particularly well on the streaming front, posting exceptional numbers on YouTube and garnering ample interest on Spotify. The song also posted a respectable opening week sales total. “Build A Bitch” also received some early attention at pop radio.

“Build A Bitch” is the social media sensation’s first release since signing with Warner Records.