Bella Poarch’s “Build A Bitch” Debuts On Billboard Hot 100 After Strong First Week Streaming Performance

“Build A Bitch” starts inside the Top 60.

Bella Poarch by Simone Komine | Build A Bitch-era publicity photo (courtesy of Warner Records Press)

Bella Poarch’s very first single makes the Billboard Hot 100 after its very first week in the market.

Indeed, “Build A Bitch” starts at #58 on this week’s edition of the chart. The chart ranks songs from all genres based on sales, streams, and radio activity.

“Build A Bitch” fared particularly well on the streaming front, posting exceptional numbers on YouTube and garnering ample interest on Spotify. The song also posted a respectable opening week sales total. “Build A Bitch” also received some early attention at pop radio.

“Build A Bitch” is the social media sensation’s first release since signing with Warner Records.

