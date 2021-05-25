in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Has Huge Day Four; Album Rules Entire Top 10 On US Spotify Chart, Single “Good 4 U” Has Biggest Global Day Yet

“SOUR” is resonating in a major way.

Olivia Rodrigo - SOUR Cover | via @oliviarodrigo on Instagram | Geffen

To say “SOUR” is connecting would be the understatement of the century.

From a US Spotify chart standpoint, the album had its dominant showing yet — on its fourth day in the market.

Songs from the buzzy album form the entire Top 10 on the US Spotify Streaming Chart for Monday, May 24. “SOUR” songs held nine of the Top 10 spots in each of its first three days.

Current focus single “good 4 u” meanwhile asserted its global dominance, delivering its biggest streaming total yet on Monday. The song generated 12,200,817 worldwide streams on Monday, narrowly besting the prior high of 12,192,526 set on Friday.

The figure was, moreover, up by nearly 1.4 million from Sunday’s total.

In total, six songs from the album appear in Monday’s Global Top 10.

