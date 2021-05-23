in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” Enjoys 3rd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“Save Your Tears” becomes a three-week #1 at the key radio format.

A recent three-week #1 at the pop radio format, The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” equals that reign on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Indeed, “Save Your Tears” scores a third week at #1 courtesy of its ~5,962 tracking period Hot AC spins. The count trails last week’s mark by 58 but keeps “Save Your Tears” ahead of the competition.

Played ~4,948 times during the May 16-22 tracking period (+252), Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” rises one spot to #2.

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby),” which has been enjoying a second wind in recent weeks, rockets six places to #3. The song also ranks as the week’s top airplay gainer.

Taylor Swift’s “willow” slides two spots to #4, and Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” rises two spots to #5.

