Eric Church’s “Hell Of A View” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

“Hell Of A View” reaches #1 on this week’s chart.

Eric Church’s “Hell of a View” takes over the top spot on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up two places from last week, “Hell of a View” captures the #1 position from Sam Hunt’s “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90’s.”

Along with posting the week’s most chart points, “Hell of a View” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s leader for airplay and audience impressions. “Hell of a View” received ~8,464 spins (+913) and ~39.22 million audience impressions during the May 16-22 tracking period.

A two-place rise brings Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” into the runner-up spot this week. The aforementioned “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90’s” falls to #3, as Dylan Scott’s “Nobody” ticks up one rung to #4. Dierks Bentley’s “Gone” concurrently rises one place to #5.

