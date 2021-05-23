in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Enjoys Big Second Day On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Again Claiming Nine Top 10 Positions

Nothing from the album is below #13.

Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u video screen | Geffen/Interscope

Although the album did not quite match its release-day performance, Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” was nearly as dominant on the US Spotify chart.

For the second consecutive day, the album charts nine songs inside the Top 10. With regard to that statement, that the album holds positions #1-8 and #10 on Saturday’s chart, as opposed to #1-9 on Friday.

Though still massive, the actual streaming numbers were also down slightly.

There was also a bit of shakeup when it comes to chart order. New radio single “good 4 u” remained a dominant #1 Saturday, amassing 4,507,928 American streams. “Deja vu” and “brutal,” however, switched places with the former rising to #2 and the latter sliding to #3.

“traitor” (#4) and “enough for you” (#5) held steady Saturday, while “drivers license” rose two spots to #6. “Happier” nonetheless stayed at #7, but “1 step forward, 3 steps back” dropped to #8.

“jealousy, jealousy” dropped one spot to #10, as Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” rose four spots to #9. “favorite crime” held at #11 and “hope ur ok” dropped one spot to #13, keeping the entire album inside the Top 13.

Dating back to the release of her proper debut single “drivers license” (and, arguably, even to her “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” song “All I Want,” which greatly outperformed expectations) Rodrigo has been an electric performer on streaming platforms. That trend thus far seems intact for her overall “SOUR” album, thus positioning the debut LP for a strong #1 debut on this week’s Billboard 200.

olivia rodrigosour

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

BTS’ “Butter” Officially Debuts As Pop Radio’s #27 Song; Nessa Barrett & JXDN’s “La Di Die” Makes Top 30

Special Look: Karol G, Doja Cat Saweetie, Kehlani Walk Red Carpet At 2021 Billboard Music Awards