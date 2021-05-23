Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Enjoys Big Second Day On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Again Claiming Nine Top 10 Positions

Although the album did not quite match its release-day performance, Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” was nearly as dominant on the US Spotify chart.

For the second consecutive day, the album charts nine songs inside the Top 10. With regard to that statement, that the album holds positions #1-8 and #10 on Saturday’s chart, as opposed to #1-9 on Friday.

Though still massive, the actual streaming numbers were also down slightly.

There was also a bit of shakeup when it comes to chart order. New radio single “good 4 u” remained a dominant #1 Saturday, amassing 4,507,928 American streams. “Deja vu” and “brutal,” however, switched places with the former rising to #2 and the latter sliding to #3.

“traitor” (#4) and “enough for you” (#5) held steady Saturday, while “drivers license” rose two spots to #6. “Happier” nonetheless stayed at #7, but “1 step forward, 3 steps back” dropped to #8.

“jealousy, jealousy” dropped one spot to #10, as Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” rose four spots to #9. “favorite crime” held at #11 and “hope ur ok” dropped one spot to #13, keeping the entire album inside the Top 13.

Dating back to the release of her proper debut single “drivers license” (and, arguably, even to her “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” song “All I Want,” which greatly outperformed expectations) Rodrigo has been an electric performer on streaming platforms. That trend thus far seems intact for her overall “SOUR” album, thus positioning the debut LP for a strong #1 debut on this week’s Billboard 200.