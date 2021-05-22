in TV News

Special Look: AJR, Glass Animals Rehearse For Billboard Music Awards Performances

AJR and Glass Animals took the stage in preparation for Sunday’s show.

2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Pictured: Jack Met of AJR rehearses on stage during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. -- (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)

AJR and Glass Animals will each be taking the stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Ahead of their performances, the alternative-pop crossover acts took the stage at official rehearsal sessions.

NBC will be hosting this year’s iteration of the show, which will air at 8PM ET/5PM PT Sunday. Nick Jonas will be handling hosting duties, while names like BTS, P!nk, Doja Cat and SZA, Jonas Brothers and Marshmello, Duran Duran, twenty one pilots, and more will join the aforementioned artists for performances.

Ahead of the broadcast, the NBCUniversal team shared photos from the AJR and Glass Animals rehearsal sessions.

2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Ryan Met, Jack Met, and Adam Met of AJR rehearse on stage during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. — (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)
2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: Jack Met of AJR rehearses on stage during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. — (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)
2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured:Adam Met of AJR rehearses on stage during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. — (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)
2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: Jack Met of AJR rehearses on stage during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. — (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)
2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: Ryan Met of AJR rehearses on stage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California — (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)
2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Ryan Met, Jack Met, and Adam Met of AJR rehearse on stage during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. — (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)
2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Dave Bayley, Drew MacFarlane, and Joe Seaward of Glass Animals rehearse on stage during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. — (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)
2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Ed Irwin-Singer, Dave Bayley, Drew MacFarlane, and Joe Seaward of Glass Animals rehearse on stage during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. — (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)
2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Drew MacFarlane and Dave Bayley of Glass Animals rehearse on stage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. — (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

