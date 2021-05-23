Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You” Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

Just over a month ago, Regard, Troye Sivan and Tate McRae released their collaboration “You.”
This week, the song reaches #1 on the Mediabase US dance radio chart.
Up one spot from last week’s position, “You” earns #1 on the strength of its ~493 tracking period spins. The count tops last week’s mark by 97.
After a lengthy reign at #1, Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta’s “BED” falls to #2 this week. The collaboration received ~438 spins during the May 16-22 tracking week (-65)..
Nervo & Carla Monroe’s “Gotta Be You” holds at #3, and Bebe Rexha’s “Sacrifice” jumps four spots to #4.
3LAU & Funkin Matt’s “Everything (featuring Frawley)” concurrently slides one place to #5.
