Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You” Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

“You” is already #1 at dance radio.

Troye Sivan, Regard & Tate McRae - You Fallon Performance (DJ Regard Channel) | Video screen | Kobalt/SME

Just over a month ago, Regard, Troye Sivan and Tate McRae released their collaboration “You.”

This week, the song reaches #1 on the Mediabase US dance radio chart.

Up one spot from last week’s position, “You” earns #1 on the strength of its ~493 tracking period spins. The count tops last week’s mark by 97.

After a lengthy reign at #1, Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta’s “BED” falls to #2 this week. The collaboration received ~438 spins during the May 16-22 tracking week (-65)..

Nervo & Carla Monroe’s “Gotta Be You” holds at #3, and Bebe Rexha’s “Sacrifice” jumps four spots to #4.

3LAU & Funkin Matt’s “Everything (featuring Frawley)” concurrently slides one place to #5.

