Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Projected For #1 With 60-70K US Album Sales, 195-220K Total US Units

“SOUR” will debut as this week’s #1 album.

Very early projections have arrived for Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR,” and they support what most expected: the album is headed for #1 on this week’s overall US album chart.

According to Hits Daily Double, “SOUR” expected to sell 60-70K US copies during the May 21-27 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it should debut with about 195-220K total units.

Hits advises that the projection could prove conservative, as Rodrigo’s pre-release singles demonstrated stronger-than-expected holds in their opening weeks (“drivers license” and “good 4 u” actually posted massive streaming gains as their opening weeks progressed). If the entire album performs similarly this week, the typical projection model would underestimate the final figure.

Even without an upward adjustment, however, the unit total should position “SOUR” as a comfortable #1 on this week’s chart.

