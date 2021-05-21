BTS To Perform “Butter” At Billboard Music Awards As New Single Posts Massive iTunes, Spotify, YouTube Numbers

BTS’ new single “Butter” has been attracting considerable enthusiasm since its launch at midnight.

In addition to rising to #1 on the US iTunes chart (with the instrumental at #2), the song has attracted ample opening day airplay at pop radio. “Butter” is also faring well on audio and video streaming platforms. The new, English-language single has reportedly amassed over 15 million raw Spotify streams since its launch (which could lead to an opening day record even after Spotify applies its filtering algorithms); the video has already amassed 88.4 million views.

As the performance statistics make abundantly clear, “Butter” is not lacking in the momentum category. The group will nonetheless have a chance to put more fire behind the red-hot single this Sunday, courtesy of a performance during the Billboard Music Awards. Earlier this week, NBCUniversal shared a teaser photo: