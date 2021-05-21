in TV News

BTS To Perform “Butter” At Billboard Music Awards As New Single Posts Massive iTunes, Spotify, YouTube Numbers

“Butter” is posting huge opening day numbers.

2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Pictured: In this image released on May 20, (l-r) V, Suga, Jin, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and J-Hope of BTS pose during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (Photo by: taeseong Kim)

BTS’ new single “Butter” has been attracting considerable enthusiasm since its launch at midnight.

In addition to rising to #1 on the US iTunes chart (with the instrumental at #2), the song has attracted ample opening day airplay at pop radio. “Butter” is also faring well on audio and video streaming platforms. The new, English-language single has reportedly amassed over 15 million raw Spotify streams since its launch (which could lead to an opening day record even after Spotify applies its filtering algorithms); the video has already amassed 88.4 million views.

As the performance statistics make abundantly clear, “Butter” is not lacking in the momentum category. The group will nonetheless have a chance to put more fire behind the red-hot single this Sunday, courtesy of a performance during the Billboard Music Awards. Earlier this week, NBCUniversal shared a teaser photo:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

