in Music News, New Music

BTS Unofficially Breaks Its Own 24-Hour YouTube Record As “Butter” Moves Past 101.1 Million Views On Public Counter

The “Butter” video has amassed over 101.1 million views.

BTS - Butter video screen | HYBE/BIGHIT/Columbia

Last summer, the music video for BTS’ “Dynamite” broke the record for most YouTube views in 24 hours.

Based on public YouTube data, BTS has done it again with the newly released video for “Butter.”

According to the public view counter, “Butter” surpassed the 101.1 million view record at approximately 9:06PM ET on May 21, 2021.

On the one hand, the final YouTube number may differ slightly from that featured on the unofficial public view counter. It is thus too early to assuredly say that “Butter” broke the record. On the other hand, “Butter” still has nearly three full hours remaining in its opening day. That gives it time to buffer its lead — and protect against any potential downward adjustment.

The smash hit video follows:

btsbutter

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

BTS To Perform “Butter” At Billboard Music Awards As New Single Posts Massive iTunes, Spotify, YouTube Numbers