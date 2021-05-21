BTS Unofficially Breaks Its Own 24-Hour YouTube Record As “Butter” Moves Past 101.1 Million Views On Public Counter

Last summer, the music video for BTS’ “Dynamite” broke the record for most YouTube views in 24 hours.

Based on public YouTube data, BTS has done it again with the newly released video for “Butter.”

According to the public view counter, “Butter” surpassed the 101.1 million view record at approximately 9:06PM ET on May 21, 2021.

On the one hand, the final YouTube number may differ slightly from that featured on the unofficial public view counter. It is thus too early to assuredly say that “Butter” broke the record. On the other hand, “Butter” still has nearly three full hours remaining in its opening day. That gives it time to buffer its lead — and protect against any potential downward adjustment.

The smash hit video follows: